Human Bean raises $3,400 for UCHealth oncology fund

FORT COLLINS — Human Bean Northern Colorado raised $3,380 to support the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation’s Oncology Patient Assistance Fund.

The funds were raised in conjunction with the Colorado Eagles’ Fight Cancer game Jan. 11. Playing on the Eagles’ slogan “Let it Fly,” customers were encouraged to “Let it Chai!” From Jan 1-25, 100% of proceeds from The Human Bean’s ‘Eagles Nest Chai’ drink from all 10 drive-thru locations were donated to the Foundation’s fund.

Crafted for the fundraiser, the Eagles Nest Chai is a chai drink with honey and lavender.

A check for $3,380 was presented to the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Feb. 18 on the ice at Blue Arena.

