Ent awards $250k in grants to youth-oriented nonprofits

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ent Credit Union has awarded $250,000 to 77 Colorado nonprofits as part of the credit union’s 2024 Youth Endowment Services program.

The program awards grants to nonprofits that support youth programs and services. Twenty-two Northern Colorado organizations were among the recipients, receiving a total of $52,000.

“As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Ent’s YES Grants program, we’re privileged to witness the positive impact it has had on communities across Colorado,” Annie Snead, senior manager of community advocacy at Ent Credit Union, said in a written statement. “Our committee faces a tough task, as every nonprofit that applies is deserving of funds. We at Ent are especially proud to play a small role in enhancing programs for youth by partnering with these exceptional organizations that are doing the hard work.”



Northern Colorado awarded YES Grants included:

The Crawford Child Advocacy Center.

ChildSafe Colorado Inc.

Project Self-Sufficiency of Northern Colorado.

Respite Care Inc.

Azteca Boxing Club.

Boys and Girls Club of Weld County.

Hope House Northern Colorado.

Weld Food Bank.

Food Bank for Larimer County.

Safe Families for Children Northern Colorado.

Feeding Our Community Ourselves Inc.

Living Her Legacy.

Neighbor to Neighbor.

Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center.

3Hopeful Hearts.

CASA of Larimer County.

Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center.

Center for Family Outreach.

Foundation Music School.

We Help and Love Everyone Inc

Finally Home.

The Jacob Center.

A committee of Ent employees from across different functional areas selected the final grant recipients from a pool of 168 applications. The committee awarded the grants based on the organization’s general benefit to the community, among other criteria.