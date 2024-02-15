Boulder County cities schedule engagement sessions on potential minimum-wage hikes

BOULDER COUNTY — As municipal officials in Boulder County — specifically those representing Boulder, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville and Erie — gear up for potential votes later this year to increase the minimum wage, a series of engagement sessions have been scheduled to discuss the matter with business leaders and members of the community.

The municipalities are exploring the possibility of raising the minimum wage after a unilateral decision made last year by the Boulder County Board of County Commissioners to boost the minimum wage for workers in unincorporated parts of the county.

County officials voted unanimously in November 2023 in favor of an aggressive approach to its minimum wage, increasing it to $15.69 in 2024, with plans to boost it incrementally each year until it reaches $25 in 2030. After 2030, the rate will be increased to keep pace with the Consumer Price Index.

If the Boulder County municipal leaders decide to increase minimum wages in their respective jurisdictions, they would not necessarily have to adopt the same structure as the county. Any increases in the cities would go into effect Jan. 1, 2025.

“Regional collaboration is not a commitment to adopt a new minimum wage, but a recognition that any decision made will have impacts that extend beyond city boundaries as many people live and work in different communities,” the cities said in a news release. “Information collected from community engagement and economic analysis will inform elected officials in each jurisdiction whether and how to move forward with ordinances regarding local minimum wage.”

The following engagement sessions are scheduled: