Boulder Chamber announces Celebration of Leadership honorees

BOULDER – The Boulder Chamber on Wednesday announced the names of people to be honored at the organization’s 2024 Celebration of Leadership in March.

For four decades, the nonprofit chamber has held the annual event to celebrate outstanding, innovative and impactful community leaders who have helped promote the city’s economic and social progress.

Neal Lurie, president and CEO of Resource Central, will receive the Virginia Patterson Business Leader of the Year Award. Element Properties and Boulder Shelter for the Homeless will receive the Innovative Business of the Year Award. The Rising Star Award will be presented to Marie-Juliette Bird, founder of The New Local. Meati Foods will be honored as Entrepreneur Business of the Year, and Dr. Reiland Rabaka, founder and director of the Center for African and African American Studies will receive the Impact Award. The Franny Reich Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Doug Greene, founder of New Hope Network.

The event, sponsored by FNBO, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. March 13 at Dairy Arts Center, 2950 Walnut St. in Boulder. Admission is $75 for Boulder Chamber members and $105 for nonmembers. A dessert reception will follow the awards ceremony.

Those wishing to attend can visit the chamber’s registration page.