Flex-industrial building planned in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — Westminster officials are set on Monday night to review a proposal for a large, new flex-industrial building for warehouse and office uses on the southeast corner of Wadsworth Parkway and West 108th Avenue.

The project, referred to in city planning documents as both Mandalay Gardens Tract 10 and West108, calls for the construction of a 75,000-square-foot building on a roughly nine-acre site, slightly more than seven acres of which will be home to the industrial building and a bit more than one acre will be preserved for future commercial development.

The proposal is being brought forward by Denver-based commercial real estate development firm ARCO/Murray Associates Inc. Planning documents list QuikTrip Corp. as the owner of the property.

Westminster’s Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a preliminary development plan for the flex-industrial project last month. The Westminster City Council will weigh in on the PDP during the council’s Monday meeting, set to begin at 7 p.m.