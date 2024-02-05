Med-device firm Synergy Spine Solutions raises $30M

LOUISVILLE — Synergy Spine Solutions Inc., a Louisville medical-device company developing artificial cervical disc replacement technology, recently raised $30 million in equity financing to help complete a clinical trial, submit applications to federal regulators and commercialize in foreign markets.

The Series A round was led by Amzak Health Investors LLC.

“We are excited about this next chapter of Synergy’s growth,” Synergy Spine CEO Josh Butters said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to welcoming Amzak Health to the Synergy team that has worked incredibly hard to get to this point. We remain focused on completing the 2-level study and to bringing the Synergy Disc® to the U.S. market, as it represents an important treatment option for patients suffering from degenerative disc disease and was specifically designed to restore both motion and alignment to the cervical spine.”