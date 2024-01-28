WomenGive to recognize scholarship recipients

FORT COLLINS — United Way of Larimer County will host the 18th Annual WomenGive Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Feb. 29.

The free luncheon will celebrate WomenGive scholarship recipients who rose to meet the challenges of motherhood and higher education, United Way said in a press statement.

“For more than 18 years, WomenGive has led the charge in providing support and financial assistance through child care scholarships to single mothers pursuing postsecondary education,” Joy Sullivan, president and CEO of United Way of Larimer County, said in the statement. “The average cost of child care in Larimer County is $1,277 per month, per child. Affordable child care is a challenge in our community and a pillar of our work.”

Speakers at the event will include Sullivan, Lauren Casteel from the Women’s Foundation of Colorado, WomenGive co-chairs Farra Lanzer and Stacey McBride, WomenGive scholarship recipients, and representatives from WomenGive’s mission sponsors.

“As the new year begins, we are excited to work alongside our scholarship recipients and champion their perseverance. WomenGive scholarships are made possible by a membership network of hundreds of generous community members dedicated to supporting single mothers pursuing higher education,” said Cecilia, WomenGive program manager. “People want to make a difference, and the WomenGive program at United Way of Larimer County shows that when we come together, we can do more than any one of us alone.” Registration and more information is available here.