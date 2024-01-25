Environment By  January 25, 2024

Vail claims 100% renewable electricity

BROOMFIELD — In its 2022/23 Environmental & Social Responsibility Report, Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) claims to have achieved 100% renewable electricity for the second consecutive year.

Vail said it has “achieved (its) energy efficiency goal ahead of the company’s 2030 target, driven by $10 million in on-mountain energy-saving investments since 2018.”

The clean-energy accomplishment was “driven by investments in renewable electricity development like the large-scale Plum Creek wind farm the company enabled as well as local renewable electricity programs,” Vail said. The company has also invested in “energy-saving projects focused on snowmaking efficiency improvements, LED lighting retrofits, facility system and control upgrades, and more, all while improving operations and the guest experience.”

