Solid Power strengthen Korean ties market with SK On partnership

LOUISVILLE — Solid Power Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDP), which makes solid-state batteries and sulfide-based electrolyte technology for electric vehicles, has formed a partnership with South Korean battery company SK On Co., Ltd. under which Solid Power will install a pilot cell production line for SK On in South Korea.

The Louisville company will also supply SK On electrolyte, a solution used inside EV batteries; and will license its cell designs and production processes to SK On for use in the South Korean market.

“This expanded arrangement with SK On provides the framework for closer collaboration with one of the industry’s leading battery manufacturers and increases our presence in one of the world’s most strategically important battery markets,” Solid Power CEO John Van Scoter said in a prepared statement, “This is another meaningful vote of confidence for our solid-state battery technology. This deepened relationship strengthens our competitive position as we progress towards commercialization.”