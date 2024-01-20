Backpacker’s Pantry donates $112,000 to nonprofits

BOULDER — Backpacker’s Pantry, a family-owned maker of gourmet adventure meals, donated more than $112,000 to 11 organizations in 2023.

The company also partnered with Eco-Cycle to divert more than 100,000 pounds of hard-to-recycle materials from landfills in the past two years.

Organizations that Backpacker’s Pantry supported throughout the year included 1% For the Planet, American Hiking Society, Cal-Wood Education Center, Conscious Alliance, Continental Divide Coalition, Partnership for the National Trail System, SLOW Money Institute, The Conservation Alliance, The Freshwater Trust, Thorne Nature Conservancy and Young Masterminds Initiative Inc.

“Backpacker’s Pantry remains one of our longest-standing members, with a partnership that dates back to 1990,” Conor McElyea, senior director of membership and partnerships at The Conservation Alliance, said in a written statement. “Throughout the years, Backpacker’s Pantry has exemplified what it means to be an engaged member, and 2023 was no exception with the continued support of our grant program, engagement in cause marketing, and utilizing their voice in DC to support our conservation priorities. We are lucky to have Backpacker’s Pantry in our corner, and look forward to our continued partnership as we move into a big year in 2024.”