State seeks new funding sources for e-bike program

Travelers attempting to get out of the cold and snow have numerous biking opportunities if traversing the backroads on two wheels is of interest. Here’s a scene from Santa Barbara.Courtesy of Backroads Adventure Travel Co.

The state of Colorado has had to clamp the brakes on its popular e-bikes funding program and look for new sources of money.

The Colorado Energy Office program just began in August to offer buyers of e-bikes a discount on certain brands. The state has already paid out $5.4 million in the program, according to the Durango Herald.