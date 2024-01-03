New private fitness studio opening in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS – A private, by-appointment-only fitness studio will hold a grand opening from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday near City Park in Fort Collins.

Your Best Day Ever Fitness will open in 1,327 square feet of leased space at 1616 Laporte Ave.

“I renovated it just the way I like it,” said owner Theresa Rose Adams. “My favorite color is purple. It’s really bright and happy in there.”

A Minnesota native, Adams recalled that even as a child, she was amazed at all the human body could do.

“As a kid, I remember wondering why people weren’t proud of their bodies that can move, jump, walk and get stronger,” she said. “Even the adults in my family who had some significant physical limitations still had so much function. It stuck with me all my life that I wanted to help people enjoy moving, no matter their ability or fitness level.”

Working at various levels on staff at various gyms, she said, she found her way to the YMCA in Elk River, Minnesota, where “I was able to start leading classes and getting trained as a group fitness instructor.”

After living for a time in Madison, Wisconsin, she and her husband, Nic, moved to Fort Collins in 2014, rebuilding a bus and then living out of it for more than two years. She found herself leading multiple fitness classes a week. While Theresa was teaching yoga, Nic was helping make yogurt at nearby Noosa.

She started working at the city of Fort Collins recreation centers, then branched out on her own in a space co-rented with a photographer in a small studio in Old Town and eventually sharing studios on Mason Street and North College Avenue before finding a spot for her own business, which had been occupied by Power Down LLC, which specializes in LED lighting and energy-saving products.

The Adamses spent four months of renovation, with new fitness equipment and floors, as well as the bright white motif with pops of purple.

“It feels really nice,” she said. “I don’t like to call it a gym. I call it a movement studio.”

She said she will specialize in “functional fitness; all types of movement. Clients will be able to access “suspension training” with handles that hang from the ceiling for cardio and strength exercises.

Her idea is to make personal-fitness and group classes accessible through flexible hours and small class sizes.

“I want people to see what they can do by removing any obstacles I can,” Adams said. “I have people who want to exercise with me three days per week because they want that accountability. I have others who want to meet once every week or two and they repeat the workout I give them at home or in a local gym. Whatever their time constraints or budget, I want to work with them to find a fitness solution.”

What is Adams most proud of about her new business?

“I did this all myself financially without one loan,” she said. “I had a few big personal training sales and raised all the funds myself. Anything is possible!”