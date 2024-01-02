Crestone Capital names 2 new shareholders

Patience Peterson

BOULDER — Crestone Capital LLC, a Boulder-based multi-family-office wealth-management firm, has named two new shareholders.

Patience Peterson, executive director of marketing, and Tom Gallanis, executive director of client advisory, join 14 other shareholders in the 100% employee-owned firm.

“We are proud to have such a strong ownership team dedicated to a culture of transparency and accountability with one another and the families we serve. Patience and Tom exemplify not only a dedication to our mission but also to our entrepreneurial culture,” Matt Wiles, president of Crestone, said in a prepared statement.

Peterson joined Crestone more than 11 years ago, driving the firm’s strategic marketing and working with clients, partners and team members.

“It’s a privilege to be part of a legacy that impacts our high-achieving clients’ financial well-being and future,” Peterson said. “This milestone is not just a recognition of my commitment to Crestone, but also a testament to our shared vision of excellence in wealth management.”

Tom Gallanis

Gallanis worked with Goldman Sachs in Chicago before joining Crestone in 2018. He advises ultra-high-net-worth entrepreneurs and executives.

“Since I began my career in the investment industry and joined Crestone, being an owner and leader of the firm has been a major career aspiration for me,” Gallanis said.

Crestone has more than 50 employees and offices in Boulder; Denver; Austin, Texas; and Los Angeles. The firm provides services to entrepreneurs, business owners and their families.