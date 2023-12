Events company could breathe new life into historic mosque building

DENVER — Non Plus Ultra, an events services company, recently added the 117-year-old Mosque of the El Jebel Shrine building in Denver’s Uptown to its portfolio of venues, a move that could breathe new life into space, which has been vacant for several years.

The company, according to the Denver Post, activates architecturally interesting buildings for art shows, concerts and corporate events.