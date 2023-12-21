Two Loveland breweries join forces at The Forge

Much of the former Hewlett-Packard Co. campus in Loveland has been transformed into the Forge Campus, including space for the Warehouse Innovation Hub. Christopher Wood/BizWest

LOVELAND — Two classic Loveland breweries will join forces in one location at The Forge campus in south Loveland.

Grimm Brothers Brewing, formed in 2010, and Crow Hop Brewing, established in 2013, will collaborate in the new location in Building B of the former Hewlett-Packard Co. campus, now known as the Forge. In addition to the traditional brewhouse and taproom, the two will share indoor and outdoor event space and restaurant resources.

Grimm, known for its German beer styles, was previously located on south Denver Avenue; Crow Hop, an experimental brewer, had a downtown Loveland location on Fourth Street until its closure there.

The Forge Campus location has an expansive outdoor space and will provide space for one of the largest tap rooms in Colorado. The Grimm Brothers and Crow Hop taproom will offer an expanded range of flavors, shared resources, and a collaborative space for both breweries, according to information shared by the breweries. Patrons can anticipate special events, joint brews and a shared tasting room showcasing the best of the two beer lines.

“Grimm Brothers and Crow Hop are two of the oldest and most iconic breweries in Loveland. We’re thrilled to join forces to offer a unique experience for craft beer enthusiasts,” Jesse Sommers, CEO of Grimm Brothers, said in a written statement.

Dustin Kennard, owner and head brewer at Crow Hop Brewing, said the collaboration is a great adventure. “Teaming up to make a new future for Crow Hop and do new and exciting things in the brewing industry — I’m so excited for these times and this amazing team we get to work with.”

For more information, see www.grimmbrothersbrewery.com or www.crowhopbrewing.com. The Forge is located at 815 SW 14th St.