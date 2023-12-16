Mantooth, clients raise funds, meal kits for Neighbor to Neighbor

Mantooth Co. presented a $1,000 check to Neighbor to Neighbor on Nov. 23. Pictured, left to right, are Abbie Downs, Amy Speed, Mel Sirios, Connie Hanrahan, Brooke Cunningham, Andrea Walker and Claire Engle. Courtesy Mantooth Co.

FORT COLLINS — Mantooth Co., a Fort Collins-based marketing agency, raised $1,000 and purchased 80 meal kits for Neighbor to Neighbor, a nonprofit that provides sustainable housing, supportive services and education to families and individuals in Larimer County.

“The holidays aren’t just about acknowledging our blessings,” Mantooth owner Connie Hanrahan said in a written statement. “It’s about channeling them into meaningful actions that uplift and support those in need.”

Hanrahan and her team reached out to clients for support, with funds raised covering the meal kits and an additional $1,000 for Neighbor to Neighbor.

Participating Mantooth clients included Houska Automotive, John Hanrahan The Group, Breeze Thru Car Wash, Integrated Computer Consulting, Human Bean Northern Colorado, Ace Hardware of Fort Collins, Poudre Construction, The Picklr Loveland, Waypoint Bank, Big O Tires, Valor Elite Training, Kansas Analytical Services, Pathways, Goes Funeral Care, Connell Resources LLC and Columbine Health Systems.

Through donations of Walta and James Ruff and NeighborWorks America, the $1,000 donation was matched on Colorado Gives Day.

The 80 meals and check for $1,000 were presented to Neighbor to Neighbor on Nov. 23, 2023.