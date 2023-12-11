Buc-ee’s to hold mass-hiring event for Johnstown location

An artist’s rendering depicts the exterior of a Buc-ee’s store that broke ground last year in Tennessee. Courtesy Buc-ee’s.

JOHNSTOWN — Get those resumes updated and applications submitted.

Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based mega convenience-store chain, soon will host a mass-hiring event for its new Johnstown location, expected to open in March 2024..

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 23-27, 2024, at the Embassy Suites in Loveland, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway. The hiring event is by invitation only, with applications required. Those requested to attend will receive a phone call or text message.

Buc-ee’s is offering full-time positions that pay $18 to $23 per hour, paid weekly. The company offers medical, dental and vision benefits, as well as a 100% 401(k) match up to 6%.

Buc-ee’s is completing construction on a 74,000-square-foot store on the southwest corner of Interstate 25 and Colorado Highway 60. The store will include 120 gas pumps. It will be the company’s first store outside the South.

Buc-ee’s locations offer travelers in-house barbecue, homemade fudge and its signature Beaver Nuggets, puffed corn coated in brown sugar and caramel.

The chain’s entry into Johnstown — first reported by BizWest in February 2022— has attracted widespread attention, with a Facebook page devoted to the new location attracting more than 17,400 members.