Justin’s, Applegate chip in $20K to stop hunger

Conscious Alliance, which harnesses the voices of musicians and artists to raise awareness and funds for food-accessibility projects, particularly in South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. CA staffers are photographed here with reservation leaders and Justin’s employees. Courtesy Conscious Alliance

BOULDER — Justin’s LLC, the Boulder-based maker of nut butters, nut butter snacks and organic peanut butter cups, and New Jersey-based organic meat company Applegate Farms LLC have come together to donate $20,000 to Conscious Alliance’s 2023 “Stop Hunger In Its Tracks” holiday meal campaign.

The donation will help the Broomfield nonprofit group provide 40,000 meals, according to a Justin’s news release.

“At Justin’s, we believe everyone should have access to nutritious food, and we’re honored to continue our long-time partnership with Conscious Alliance by supporting this campaign alongside our friends at Applegate to help feed those who need it most,” said Penny Andino, vice president of marketing at Justin’s, said in the release. “At a time when giving is top of mind, we hope to inspire our community to join us in taking action so that we can continue to fight hunger together and make a positive impact this holiday season and beyond.”