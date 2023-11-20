Koenig won’t seek 2nd term as Estes Park mayor

Estes Park Mayor Wendy Koenig

ESTES PARK – Wendy Koenig has announced that she will not seek a second term as Estes Park mayor in the April 2 municipal election.

According to the Estes Park News, Koenig, who served two terms as town trustee before becoming mayor, said she is looking forward to spending more time with her family in Denver, Maryland and Croatia.

Those interested in running for mayor or trustee can pick up an election packet at the town clerk’s office beginning in January.