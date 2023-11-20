Government & Politics  November 20, 2023

Koenig won’t seek 2nd term as Estes Park mayor

BizWest Staff
Estes Park Mayor Wendy Koenig

ESTES PARK – Wendy Koenig has announced that she will not seek a second term as Estes Park mayor in the April 2 municipal election.

According to the Estes Park News, Koenig, who served two terms as town trustee before becoming mayor, said she is looking forward to spending more time with her family in Denver, Maryland and Croatia.

Those interested in running for mayor or trustee can pick up an election packet at the town clerk’s office beginning in January.

Tags: Estes Park Board of Trustees Wendy Koenig

BizWest Staff

Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts

Related Content

Estes rejects controversial rezoning application

 September 29, 2023

Bangs to lead Estes housing, child-care effort

 August 18, 2023

Estes OKs temporary moratorium on bed-and-breakfast licenses

 May 24, 2023