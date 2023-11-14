Proov adds executive officers

Proov sells at-home fertility tests. Courtesy MFB Fertility Inc.

BOULDER — Proov, a Boulder-based company that provides a suite of at-home fertility-related hormone tests, has appointed two new executive officers.

Michael Park has been named chief marketing officer, succeeding Ellen Schell, and Ellie Powers has been named chief product officer.

Schell, a co-founder of the company, will step down from her active role and remain a member of the brand’s board of directors.

Park most recently served as vice president of marketing and growth at Novos, a longevity-solutions company. He previously served as head of marketing at science-based health and wellness companies Feelmore Labs and F-Factor, and started his marketing career at JNJ Consumer on the Band-Aid brand.

Powers previously served as senior director of product at Slack as it went through a public listing and an acquisition by Salesforce. She spent almost a decade at Google, leading product teams on the Chrome Browser, Android Operating System and Google Play Store.

“I’m elated to bring on this incredible talent in Michael and Ellie to really elevate Proov during our next stage of growth,” Amy Beckley, Proov CEO and founder, said in a prepared statement. “Ellen was pivotal to creating the Proov brand, so I’m glad she will remain on the board and offer her strategic advice. It’s an exciting time at Proov as we expand our presence in the fertility market as well as expand into new markets in 2024.”

Proov, a trade name for MFB Fertility Inc., sells its tests online and in retail outlets.