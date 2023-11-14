Fort Collins receives grant for street artwork

An asphalt project in Baltimore is shown in this photograph. Courtesy Bloomberg Philanthropies.

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins will receive a $25,000 grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies as part of its Asphalt Art Initiative grants to install projects that use art and design to improve street safety, revitalize public spaces and engage residents.

The Fort Collins grant is one of 25 selected out of 200 applications to address pedestrian and cyclist safety in the city. It’s the only grant issued in Colorado this year. In addition to the grant, the city will receive technical consulting from tactical urbanism firm Street Plans.

“The Asphalt Art Initiative has proven that when cities invest in these low-cost projects, streets become safer and communities become stronger,” Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and 108th mayor of New York City, said in a written statement.

The artwork project uses art to improve safety by creating interventions at crosswalks, intersections, plazas and other transportation infrastructure.

Bloomberg’s research showed that such artwork can reduce crashes involving pedestrians or bike riders by 50% and increase the rate of drivers yielding to pedestrians by 27%.