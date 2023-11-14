Community Foundation Boulder County launches $5M housing program for Marshall Fire victims

A neighborhood in Louisville is under reconstruction following the Marshall Fire. Ken Amundson/BizWest

BOULDER — The Community Foundation Boulder County recently earmarked $5 million to help residents impacted by the Marshall Fire to pay for housing expenses.

Eligible households may be offered up to $2,500 per month for up to six months or until receiving a certificate of occupancy, the nonprofit group said in a news release.

“As the second anniversary of the fire approaches, there are several pressing priorities on our community — one of which is housing,” Reina Pomeroy, fire survivor, leader of Marshall Together and a member of Community Foundation Boulder County’s Wildfire Fund advisory committee, said in the release. “The community foundation has continued to listen to the needs of our community in creating the Housing Support Program for those who need assistance.”

The foundation’s effort comes as additional living expenses coverage offered by many fire victims’ insurance is set to expire. To apply, visit https://cedproject.org/rebuild/.