Ent donates to Habitat project, helps with construction

Fort Collins Habitat and volunteers from Ent Credit Union prepare to raise the wall in a home being built in Harmony Cottages. Courtesy Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity

FORT COLLINS — Ent Credit Union has donated $150,000 to Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity to benefit the nonprofit’s Harmony Cottages project. Ent staff also helped with construction.

On Aug. 22, community volunteers and employees from both Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity and Ent Credit Union raised the wall on a home for Daniel, a Fort Collins father who is raising his daughter as a single parent.

The Ent donation will help with Harmony Cottages, a 4.45-acre community located at the southeast intersection of Harmony Road and Taft Hill Road. Construction on the 48 energy-efficient homes began in 2017 and when complete will create housing for approximately 144 people, Habitat said in a press statement. Daniel’s home is the 26th in Harmony Cottages, and the 101st built in Fort Collins since the affiliate’s founding in 1993. Habitat was able to leverage the donation for its Build the Change Capital Campaign and raise an additional $150,000 through a community match.

“We recognize that home ownership helps families and individuals build generational wealth, which only makes our Colorado communities stronger. But too many Coloradans are cost-burdened, spending much of their income on housing. We’re proud to be able to partner with Habitat to help change that, building futures for all to thrive,” Annie Snead, Ent Credit Union community advocacy partner, said in a press statement.

“Our partnership with Ent conducting our financial education is in its third year,” said Fort Collins Habitat executive director Kristin Candella. “Their commitment to community engagement is evident in how they’ve integrated us in with their Financial Empowerment Series. Their courses are thoughtful and in-depth, combining a great foundation of knowledge with fun and interactive learning.”