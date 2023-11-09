In-N-Out opens in Loveland Friday

Traffic control advice offered for the opening of In-N-Out restaurant in Loveland. Courtesy city of Loveland

LOVELAND — The new In-N-Out Burger restaurant will open in Loveland on Friday.

The company said in a press statement this week that it would open its newest store at 1450 Fall River Drive. The company, which opened its first store in California in 1948, has restaurants throughout the American West; all are company owned and not franchises.

In-N-Out purchased the former Mimi’s Cafe site in Centerra in February, and the restaurant has been under construction since that time. The city of Loveland issued an advisory this week indicating that the opening was imminent and issued guidance for how motorists should enter the restaurant drive-thru.

“Traffic congestion is expected when the restaurant opens and during the initial weeks of operation. City of Loveland traffic engineers, in collaboration with CDOT, Centerra Marketplace and In-N-Out, have developed and will closely monitor a traffic plan, adjusting as necessary,” the city said in a press statement.

The city advised drivers to take Hahns Peak Drive from U.S. Highway 34 (whether traveling east or westbound) to get in line for the drive-thru. Customers dining in will be able to park in the restaurant parking lot and additional parking is available across from the restaurant, the city said. Drivers should not take Rocky Mountain Avenue or Fall River Drive to get into the drive-thru line, the city advised.

Temporary signage will be set and flaggers will work the scene during the opening days of the restaurant operation, the city said.\

In-N-Out said that Jimmy Crane has been named manager of the new restaurant, which in addition to the drive-thru will offer 84 inside seats and 28 patio seats. It will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.