In-N-Out closes on property for restaurant in Centerra
LOVELAND — In-N-Out Burgers has closed on property at 1450 Fall River Drive in Centerra for the development of a restaurant.
Larimer County property records show that In-N-Out Burgers, headquartered at 13502 Hamburger Lane in Baldwin Park, California, purchased the 1.38 acre property for $1.3 million in a deal that was recorded Feb. 17.
The site was previously occupied by a Mimi’s restaurant, which has not been open for multiple years. That restaurant was built in 2004 and was 7,449 square feet.
In-N-Out will be 3,800 square feet with an attached patio. Plans for the building, which still are under review in the city of Loveland current planning office, show a lengthy drive-through lane along the south perimeter of the property that will hold 21 cars.
The restaurant’s application was filed in January and dates remain uncertain as to when approvals might be granted. It does not require public review.
In-N-Out has often drawn large crowds to its restaurants, although a site in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday had only four or five cars in its lineup.
