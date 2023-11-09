Fodor’s includes Boulder on its 2024 ‘Go List’

Aerial view of Boulder and the CU Boulder campus. (Photo by Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado)

BOULDER — Fodor’s Travel has placed Boulder on its list of world-wide sites worthy of a visit in 2024. It is one of only two U.S. sites listed among the 24 on the travel organization’s “Go List.”

Each year, Fodor’s publishes a Go List and a No List. The Go List includes sites worthy of seeing; the No List includes those that might not be appropriate for travel given war, turmoil or over-visitation.

“This year, travel seems to be largely back to the way it was before the pandemic, with travelers fulfilling long-awaited revenge tourism fantasies,” Jeremy Tarr, editorial director of Fodors.com, said in a press statement. “And yet, our world is still a complicated place to maneuver. We may not be stressed about COVID, but our worries persist.

“Travel remains a transformative experience — one that can change perceptions and attitudes and serve as a remedy for cynicism, ignorance, and hatred,” Tarr said. “Though we live in messy times on a messy planet, it’s encouraging that people are still as engaged as ever in experiencing it more fully.”

The Go List includes 24 locations around the world, “from the sultry music of Africa’s Cape Verde to the pastel-colored architecture of George Town, Malaysia; from the picturesque river banks of Rouen, Normandy, to the pumping open-air beach parties of Mexico’s Puerto Escondido,” Fodor’s wrote.

The North American destinations on this year’s Go List include Boulder; Cannon Beach, Oregon; and Nelson, British Columbia.

“The No List isn’t a hit piece. It’s not a round-up of spots we revile — but a declaration of places we revere,” Tarr said. “We love these destinations. And we know you love them, too. But our frenzied admiration and incessant need to experience them are not sustainable.”

U.S. destinations on this year’s No List include San Gabriel Mountains National Monument in California and the Lake Superior region, especially where the world’s largest freshwater lake connects with the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.