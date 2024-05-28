Pro-Vac acquires Kinetic Industry of Milliken

MILLIKEN — Pro-Vac, a Puyallup, Washington-based provider of subsurface infrastructure services, has acquired Kinetic Industry, a Milliken-based company that provides hydro excavation services.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition was supported by Gallant Capital Partners, majority owner of Pro-Vac.

“We are excited to grow Pro-Vac’s national presence with new inroads into Colorado and Virginia,” Graham Gill, CEO of Pro-Vac, said in a written statement. “The addition of Kinetic’s high-quality fleet and well-trained personnel, coupled with Pro-Vac’s diversified infrastructure services capabilities, will benefit existing customers of both companies.”

Anthony Guagliano, partner at Gallant, said the company “will continue to invest significant capital into the combined business to further expand Pro-Vac and further strengthen the suite of services that it provides to its customers.”

Kinetic Industry is a trade name for Kinetic Energy Services LLC. The company provides subsurface hydro excavation, industrial cleaning and locating services. Its customers include contractors, industrial, energy and utility companies.