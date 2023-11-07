Arts & Entertainment  November 7, 2023

Longmont voters reject tax hikes for arts venue, library, rec center in early vote

LONGMONT — Longmont voters are deciding on a trio of measures that will raise taxes to fund libraries, recreation facilities and an arts and entertainment venue, and if the early results hold, the answer from the community is a resounding “no thanks.”

Ballot Issue 3C, which 70.37% of voters opposed with more than 14,000 votes tabulated just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, would increase property taxes by one mill for a period of 20 years to pay for the construction of a new library, while a new 0.15% sales-tax increase would help pay for operations and maintenance in all of Longmont’s libraries. 

Ballot Issue 3D, opposed by 71.92% of voters, would raise $45 million through property taxes for the purpose of building an arts and entertainment center, a public-private venture for which eventually redeveloped Sugar Mill has been floated as a potential home.

There’s a twist, however: The new property-tax revenue would not be collected until Longmont Alliance for Arts and Entertainment raises $35 million in private money for the venue, a campaign that the group thinks will take five years.

If Longmont voters approve Ballot Issue 3E, unlikely given the opposition of 73.68% early on Tuesday evening, the measure would increase the sales-tax rate by 0.11% and property taxes by 2.78 mills to pay for the development of a new $72 million recreational facility at Dry Creek Community Park.

The Longmont Chamber of Commerce opposes all three measures. 

