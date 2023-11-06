Feds honor Sunrise Community Health for clinical quality excellence

The Sunrise Adelante Clinic in Greeley is one of 11 Sunrise Community Health locations in Northern Colorado. Courtesy Sunrise

EVANS – Sunrise Community Health, a 50-year-old nonprofit health care provider serving Northern Colorado from 11 clinic sites in Evans, Greeley and Loveland, was one of four health centers in Colorado that received awards from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration for its achievements in improving health outcomes and providing high-quality care for patients in rural and underserved communities.

In an announcement Monday, the federal agency said the digital Gold Health Center Quality Leader badges, part of its Community Health Quality Recognition program, honor health centers across the country that have attained the best overall clinical quality performance.

Evans-based Sunrise received HRSA’s gold badge for the eighth consecutive year.

The other health centers in Colorado that received the honor are Olathe Community Clinic in Olathe, Pueblo Community Health Center in Pueblo and Uncompahgre Combined Clinics in Norwood.

“Health centers are cornerstones of their communities, providing essential preventive and primary care for more than 30 million patients who face significant barriers,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a prepared statement. “Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is proud to recognize our nation’s top health centers for their achievements in providing high-quality care to improve health outcomes and reduce health disparities across the country.”

The badge program recognizes outstanding performance in a variety of clinical areas, including behavioral health, maternal health, diabetes health, heart health, cancer screening, and HIV prevention and care, as well as overall quality performance.HRSA’s program focuses on those centers that help individuals and families who are uninsured; enrolled in Medicaid; living in rural, remote, or underserved areas; struggling to afford their health insurance copays; experiencing homelessness; residing in public housing; or otherwise having difficulty finding a doctor or paying for the cost of care. Approximately 1,400 HRSA-supported health centers operate nearly 15,000 service sites. In 2022, health centers provided care for more than 30 million patients, 90% of whom had incomes below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. A 2022 survey of 4,000 health center patients nationwide found 97% would recommend their health center to family and friends.