 November 3, 2023

Spirit Airlines to depart Denver International Airport

BizWest Staff

DENVER — Spirit Airlines will cease flying to and from Denver International Airport in early 2024. The carrier, which has operated at DEN since 2012, will refund impacted customers, the Denver Post reports.

