Windsor to study how to add attainable housing

WINDSOR — The town of Windsor will appoint an ad hoc committee to study how the community might build more attainable housing.

The board approved a resolution Monday night that would give Mayor Paul Rennemeyer authority to appoint a nine-member committee to conduct a six-month study and report back to the board at the conclusion of the effort.

Members of the committee, as identified in town board meeting documents, include two town board members, members of the housing authority, a homebuilder, and three citizens. The town board members are Jason Hallett and Ron Steinbach.

The approved resolution acknowledges that as Windsor has grown, so have the prices of homes, sometimes making living in the community unattainable or unaffordable.