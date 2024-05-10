Northern Water to take bids on regional pool

BERTHOUD — The Northern Water Conservancy District will make 15,000 acre feet of water available through its Regional Pool Program.

Eligible Northern Colorado water users may submit sealed bids for the water by 2 p.m., May 16. Bid prices must be greater than or equal to $33 per acre foot, a floor price the Northern Water board selected based on the 2024 agricultural assessment rate.

The regional pool consists of water owned by Colorado-Big Thompson allottees who don’t have a need for it for this year. It is made available for lease to other water users.

SPONSORED CONTENT How dispatchable resources enable the clean energy transition Platte River must prepare for the retirement of 431 megawatts (MW) of dispatchable, coal-fired generation by the end of the decade and address more frequent extreme weather events that can bring dark calms (periods when there is no sun or wind).

The allocation will be available in two subpools of 7,500 acre feet each — one that delivers water from Horsetooth Reservoir and a second that delivers to water users south of Horsetooth Reservoir, including the Big Thompson River, St. Vrain Creek and Boulder Creek.

Northern Water said in a press statement that not every water user is eligible to bid, so those interested must first fill out a pre-approval form. Then, the potential buyer has to have authorization from the entity that will carry or deliver the water, such as a ditch company. The carrier consent form is here. Finally, the sealed bid forms need to be submitted by mail or by hand by the deadline. Emailed bids are not permitted.

Questions regarding the Regional Pool Program and bid submittal can be emailed to regionalpool@northernwater.org or by calling Sarah Smith at 970-622-2295 or Water Scheduling at 970-292-2500.