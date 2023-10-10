High Plains, Bank of Colorado approved for new Boulder County ops

BOULDER and LONGMONT — Bank of Colorado and High Plains Bank were each granted approval last month by the Colorado Banking Board to open new locations in Boulder County.

Fort Collins-based Bank of Colorado plans to open a new Boulder branch at 1470 Walnut St., according to information from the Colorado Banking Division.

The institution has existing Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado branches in Boulder, Brighton, Fort Collins, Fort Lupton, Johnstown, Longmont, Loveland and Windsor.

Flagler-headquartered High Plains Bank was given the go-ahead to establish a loan-production office at 385 Main St. in Longmont. New loan-production offices are often precursors to the establishment of new bank branches.

High Plains bought the 5,800-square-foot Main Street building last year for $2.07 million with the intent of replacing its west Longmont branch at 2318 17th Ave.

The Main Street “facility more than serves our office space needs,” High Plains CEO John Creighton told BizWest in January, adding that the bank plans to house its trust, estate and investment services and lending team there.