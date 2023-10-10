Buck: Weld United Way plans Weld Project Connect services

As a Weld County community member who believes wholeheartedly in serving the community, I’m excited to encourage all members of our community to join me in a day of volunteer service at Weld Project Connect.

WPC is a community-based event that provides services and resources to community members in need. WPC’s success relies heavily on the service of volunteers to navigate and support guests through the numerous services being offered. Guests are paired up with navigators who help the guests prioritize needs and then guide them through the resources being offered.

Thanks to United Way of Weld County, and presenting sponsors Aims Community College, the city of Greeley, Weld County government and The Weld Trust, this event brings together a wide range of services for our most vulnerable neighbors.

WPC makes it convenient for community members to access services such as health care, housing assistance, legal aid, employment support, and more, all under one roof.

Vulnerable populations, including those experiencing homelessness, low-income families, and individuals facing various crises, often find it difficult to access the services they need. With the support of the volunteer navigators this task feels less daunting for the guests in attendance.

WPC prioritizes reaching out to and assisting vulnerable groups, helping to improve their quality of life and reduce their vulnerabilities.

Access to health care services is a fundamental need for everyone. Being able to receive medical care, vision services, and mental health support, is crucial for individuals who may not have regular access to health care facilities.

Volunteering at WPC as a navigator is not only necessary in supporting our guests but is also a rewarding experience, and your contributions can make a significant difference in the lives of those in need.

By bringing together community members, volunteers, and service providers, WPC fosters a sense of community.

It provides a platform for individuals to connect, share experiences, and support each other, which can combat isolation and build a stronger sense of belonging.

By creating a welcoming and nonjudgmental environment, it encourages individuals and families to reach out for assistance when needed, promoting mental and emotional well-being.

For United Way, it’s important to mobilize resources and the caring power of people in our community, especially those affected by unexpected life events. Volunteer navigators are the most valuable resource that we can offer to our guests at WPC.

Ultimately, WPC strives to improve the overall quality of life for community members by addressing their immediate needs and connecting them with the resources necessary for long-term stability and success.

WPC plays a vital role in supporting the well-being of community members by providing access to essential services, fostering community connections, reducing stigma, and helping vulnerable populations.

Its holistic approach to addressing various needs contributes to the overall health and resilience of the community it serves.

If you or someone you know could benefit from the services being offered at WPC, please join us at Island Grove Event Center in Greeley on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 12-5 p.m.

In addition, if you have the time and capacity to come support our most vulnerable community members, we hope you can join us in this impactful day of service as a volunteer navigator. Bilingual navigators are a precious resource at WPC.

Learn more about the WPC experience at unitedway-weld.org/projectconnect.

Commissioner Perry Buck is a United Way of Weld County board member and steering council chair for Weld Project Connect.