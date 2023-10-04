Greeley approves PUD for Schneider Farm

GREELEY — The city of Greeley has approved on first reading a rezoning ordinance to create the Schneider Farm planned unit development that eventually will replace farmland with both residential and commercial properties.

The 170.6-acre site, located north of 10th Street and west of 83rd Avenue, will be developed in phases over a period of years. As presented to the council Tuesday, phase one would include 30 acres of single-family residential lots that will accommodate 149 units. Subsequent phases will include another 62 acres of single-family homes, 21 acres of parks and open space, 24 acres of multi-family that will include about 729 units, nearly 18 acres of commercial and 15 acres of multi-family to include 299 units. In total, about 1,524 residential units are anticipated, according to planning documents.

Union Colony West Investments LLC is the owner of the development, and Journey Homes LLC will be the developer. The address of the site is 975 83rd Ave.

The site was annexed Sept. 5. Information provided to the council — which approved the zoning on first reading on its consent agenda without discussion — said that the developer will provide right-of-way to extend Fourth Street to the west and also for future improvements to 83rd Avenue.

Skyline Ditch would be rerouted through the site, as well as the Bellvue water-transmission line.

A public hearing is anticipated at second reading Oct. 17.