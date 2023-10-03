U-Haul, self-storage biz planned in Westminster next to Walmart

WESTMINSTER — Amerco Real Estate Department is planning to build a large U-Haul and self-storage facility in Westminster, but the plan could face sharp scrutiny from city officials.

Plans call for the project, which includes self-storage units and space for container storage, to be built on about 8.5 acres at the southeast corner of West 136th Avenue and Huron Street.

The footprint of the U-Haul rental and sales center would be 4,500 square feet, the self-storage area 27,300 square feet and the container storage 17,000 square feet. The self-storage building would be three stories and the others a single story.

“Security is obviously important. State-of-the-art security is what helps U-Haul stay in business,” Dan Kraus, development manager at Raptor Civil Engineering and project representatives, told members of the Westminster City Council on Monday during a concept review hearing. Security elements would include video surveillance, alarms, keypad access, security gates.

In order to build the facility, Amerco would have to get approval from the City Council to “add auto-oriented uses and self-storage to a list of allowable uses” on the site, according to a Westminster planning document.

“I’m really disappointed to see this use; I would definitely vote no on this” if the concept plan was further along in the approval phase of the City Council’s review process, Westminster City Councilwoman Sarah Nurmela said. No votes were taken Monday as the concept review hearing is merely an opportunity for developers to hear feedback from city officials.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for this area. It’s a three-story storage and truck facility on a key commercial site. I do not agree that it brings any benefit to the community,” she said, adding that “the architecture is hideous.”

Other members of the City Council were slightly less critical of the U-Haul proposal, but none appeared to embrace the project wholeheartedly.

“Where it’s located makes sense,” Councilwoman Lindsey Emmons said, but “I’d like to see more details on how we’re designing it.”