Combined Larimer-Weld humane society launches as NoCo Humane

LOVELAND – The Larimer Humane Society, which has absorbed the assets of the dissolved Humane Society of Weld County, launched the combined entity on Monday under the new brand of NoCo Humane.

The new name was revealed Saturday during the Larimer facility’s annual benefit Top Cat and Tails gala, dubbed “Caturday Night Fever,” at the Embassy Suites Loveland.

The Humane Society of Weld County on June 6 had announced its plan to dissolve the organization and transfer its assets, including the animal shelter located in Evans, to the Larimer Humane Society. With the asset transfer complete, the newly coined NoCo Humane will begin providing services in Weld County immediately.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office and the cities of Greeley and Evans have their own animal-control units.

The Larimer Humane Society was founded in 1969, but “with an expanded geographic scope of service, the name Larimer Humane Society no longer foots the bill,” said Judy Calhoun, CEO of NoCo Humane, in a prepared statement. “We are pleased to announce a new name and logo that speak to a broader community while paying homage to our former identities, as both Larimer Humane Society and the Humane Society of Weld County.

“After four months preparing for this transition, we are proud to open the doors of our Weld Campus” at 1620 42nd St. in Evans, she said. “While there is still a lot of work ahead of us, this is a major milestone for the pets and people of Northern Colorado.”

Residents of Weld County will be able to bring stray animals to the Evans facility starting Wednesday, but also can visit the Larimer Campus at 3501 E. 71st St. in Loveland if in need of additional services.

After the Weld County shelter experienced a 23% increase in the number of stray animals arriving at the facility in 2022 alone, its directors determined that it was unable to meet future needs on its own, given the area’s anticipated continued growth and subsequent increase in the pet population, as well as declining revenues and limitations posed by its aging facility.

Since the decision was made in June, more than 30 people were hired to staff the Weld Campus and have been training at the Larimer Campus in preparation for Monday’s merger.

Services at the Evans facility initially will be limited, but normal operations, including adoptions and pet surrenders, are scheduled to begin on Oct. 16.

“We are not just redefining our name and service area, but also strengthening our commitment,” said Calhoun. “This expansion represents a major investment of both time and resources in service to our mission.”

In addition to staffing, the four-month transition provided a brief runway in which to address the Weld shelter’s deferred maintenance needs, safety and security concerns, and capacity constraints.

While more temporary space for pets and people are being added with new kennels and modular units on the property, Calhoun said, ““they will help us to address the growing demand for animal services in Weld County while we plan for a permanent solution.”

In the meantime, NoCo Humane is looking to its new community for support and held a series of summer “listening sessions” with stakeholders in Weld County.

“We feel as though we’ve been welcomed with open arms,” said Calhoun in a news release. “Many municipal leaders and community members have already demonstrated their support and commitment to growing the quality of animal services in Weld County. Now that we’re here, I look forward to proving ourselves worthy of that support.”