U.S. Chamber: DaVinci joins list of 70 exceptional businesses

WINDSOR — Windsor-based DaVinci Sign Systems Inc. has been named one of 70 exceptional businesses in the United States by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It is one of two that made the list from Colorado, the other being Schroeder Truck Repair of Henderson.

The chamber list of 70 will be used to determine winners in the America’s Top Small Business Awards that will be given out Oct. 19.

“Small businesses are the trusted backbone of America’s entire business ecosystem,” Suzanne P. Clark, U.S. Chamber of Commerce president, said in a press statement. “Small businesses represent the values and attributes of America’s free enterprise system. They are the drivers of economic growth and embody the innovation, entrepreneurship, and determination that makes America strong. We see that in all of this year’s America’s Top Small Business Awards participants. All 15,000 inspiring small business applicants are a testament to the courage, creativity, and unwavering commitment required to create jobs, strengthen communities and keep America running,” she said.

The list of 70 came from nominations from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Criteria included business growth, ability to overcome challenges, innovative strategies for success, and community engagement.

Eric Senesac, vice president and general manager of DaVinci, said that staff — who are also owners of the employee stock ownership company — were excited about being included on the list. “It was an honor to be mentioned,” he said.

He said that the company nomination included information about the company’s community service, its commitment to the environment, and the ESOP.

“The ESOP definitely helped; it gave stock ownership to the employees,” he said. Senesac said that the plan, adopted a couple of years ago, is already showing increased stock valuations as the business chips away at the loan that enabled the ownership plan.