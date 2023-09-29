Re/Max Alliance adds mortgage services to portfolio

Re/Max Alliance, trade name for Alliance Real Estate Services LLC, has entered into a joint venture with CMG Financial Inc., a privately held mortgage banking firm based in San Ramon, California.

The joint venture will be known as Home Mortgage Advisors and will operate in Colorado, Oregon and Washington.

The venture will enable buyers, if they choose, to secure their mortgages through an entity related to their real estate brokerage.

“Home Mortgage Advisors represents a transformative partnership dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve their homeownership dreams,” said Bill Goldberg, president of Home Mortgage Advisors, in a written statement. “We are excited to embark on this journey together, combining our strengths to create a seamless and comprehensive home buying experience for our clients. This joint venture reflects our commitment to innovation, excellence, and putting the needs of our customers first. We look forward to delivering unparalleled service and support through Home Mortgage Advisors.”