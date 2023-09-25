Driver shortages force cancellations of many Northern Colorado Bustang trips

Bustang connects with the Harmony transit center. BizWest file photo

Bustang, the regional bus system operated by the Colorado Department of Transportation, canceled two morning runs from Fort Collins to Loveland and Denver and one afternoon trip from Denver to Loveland and Fort Collins on Monday morning, part of a pattern of cancellations throughout Bustang’s route system that CDOT attributes to driver shortages.

According to CBS Colorado reporter Dillon Thomas, one of the 2023 BizWest 40 Under Forty honorees to be recognized Wednesday in Berthoud, the drivers are employees of a third-party contractor, and the often sudden cancellations have left some Bustang riders stranded.