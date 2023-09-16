Wilbur’s Total Beverage raises $1,200 for Pathways

FORT COLLINS — Wilbur’s Total Beverage hosted Hamburgers for Hospice, which raised $1,200 for Pathways at two events held on July 1 and Sept. 2.

Wilbur’s Total Beverage general manager Mat Dinsmore, Pathways president Evan Hyatt and Mantooth Co. founder Connie Hanrahan grilled burgers, brats and hot dogs in front of Wilbur’s Total Beverage, 2201 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins.

Hamburgers for Hospice benefited Pathways’ Grief and Loss Program, an initiative that offers individual counseling, support groups and creative therapies, such as art and music, to help individuals cope with grief following a loss or during a serious illness.

“Pathways deeply appreciates the support it receives from the business community,” Hyatt said in a written statement. “Wilbur’s Total Beverage has been one of our most committed supporters for many years, and has raised tens of thousands of dollars to support our hospice programs in Northern Colorado.”

Pathways provides medical and comfort care for individuals navigating the last months of life.