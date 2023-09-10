Retail  September 10, 2023

Lululemon to open FlatIron Crossing store Friday

BizWest Staff

BROOMFIELD — Lululemon, an athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company for yoga, running, training, and many other activities, will open at FlatIron Crossing in Broomfield on Friday, Sept. 15.

“The 4,764-square-foot space will provide transformational products and experiences that build meaningful connections, unlocking greater possibility and wellbeing for all,” the company said in a press statement. “Setting the bar in innovation of fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities around the world for continuous research and product feedback.”

