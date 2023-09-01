Westminster Legacy Foundation to host community awards in November
WESTMINSTER — The Westminster Legacy Foundation’s community awards breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 at City Park Recreation Center.
Award categories are:
- The Nancy Heil Lifetime Achievement Award.
- The Conservation Award.
- The Health Equity Hero Award.
- The Arts & Culture Award.
- The Outstanding Business Award.
- The Above & Beyond Award.
- The Resident of the Year Award.
- The Young Resident of the Year Award.
Nomination forms are available here.
Established as a community foundation in 2001, the Westminster Legacy Foundation serves as a local leader, catalyst and resource for philanthropy, the group said in a news release. The foundation works to strengthen our community by supporting the programs, projects, initiatives and nonprofits in WLF’s priority areas — health equity; art; culture and education; and conservation and outdoor recreation — with a focus on endeavors that give Westminster residents the opportunities they need to thrive and that strengthen humanity.