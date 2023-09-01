Westminster Legacy Foundation to host community awards in November

WESTMINSTER — The Westminster Legacy Foundation’s community awards breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 at City Park Recreation Center.

Award categories are:

The Nancy Heil Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Conservation Award.

The Health Equity Hero Award.

The Arts & Culture Award.

The Outstanding Business Award.

The Above & Beyond Award.

The Resident of the Year Award.

The Young Resident of the Year Award.

Nomination forms are available here.

Established as a community foundation in 2001, the Westminster Legacy Foundation serves as a local leader, catalyst and resource for philanthropy, the group said in a news release. The foundation works to strengthen our community by supporting the programs, projects, initiatives and nonprofits in WLF’s priority areas — health equity; art; culture and education; and conservation and outdoor recreation — with a focus on endeavors that give Westminster residents the opportunities they need to thrive and that strengthen humanity.