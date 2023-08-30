Nonprofits  August 30, 2023

Boulder Chamber food drive to benefit Harvest of Hope Pantry and EFAA

BizWest Staff

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber’s food drive, which runs now until the end of July 2024, will benefit the Harvest of Hope Pantry and the Emergency Family Assistance Association.

Those businesses interested in hosting a food drive should complete an interest form. 

“Supporting business success and economic vitality is, at its core, about helping people achieve financial security and realize their dreams,” Boulder Chamber president and CEO John Tayer said in a prepared statement. “A responsible business community recognizes there are some who need additional assistance as they overcome barriers to economic independence. Providing food assistance is the foundation on which individuals and families can begin to build toward a more secure future.”

