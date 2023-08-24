Western Backbone pipeline project to cause traffic disruptions

The map shows the path of the first phase of the Western Backbone pipeline project. Source: FCLWD.

FORT COLLINS — The first phase of the Western Backbone pipeline project is set to get underway Aug. 28 with disruptions to traffic flow expected.

The project includes a 42-inch waterline along Taft Hill Road in Fort Collins. It supports the water-distribution system for the Fort Collins-Loveland Water District. The first phase, a half-mile section, will be part of a four-mile multi-phase project when complete.

According to a press statement from the water district, the pipeline work will cause disruption to traffic in west Fort Collins starting Aug. 29, including:

Lane shifts will occur along Taft Hill from Horsetooth Road to Harmony Road. Turning restrictions will also be in effect. This activity should be complete by late December.

Harmony Road at Taft Hill will be closed beginning in September and reopened by early October. Through traffic at Taft Hill and Harmony Road will be detoured onto Trilby Road and Horsetooth Road. Turning restrictions will also be in effect. Eastbound and westbound traffic will be maintained, with likely delays.

After the Harmony Road closure, Horsetooth Road will close in early October and reopen in December. Through traffic at Taft Hill and Horsetooth Road will be detoured onto Drake Road and Harmony Road. Turning restrictions will also be in effect. Eastbound and westbound traffic will be maintained with short duration restrictions.

The water district does not anticipate interruptions to water service but will give notice if that needs to occur, the statement said.

Future phases of the backbone project are being designed with alignments subject to change, the district said.

The Fort Collins-Loveland Water District serves about 60,000 people in a 60-square-mile area including part of Fort Collins, Loveland, Timnath, Windsor and Larimer County.