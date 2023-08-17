Fort Collins voters to decide on two tax issues

Fort Collins City Hall. Christopher Wood/BizWest

FORT COLLINS – Voters in Fort Collins will decide on two property-tax issues in November, but the City Council put off until its Sept. 5 meeting a decision on whether they’ll also be asked about changes to the city’s U+2 residential occupancy rule.

The council did approve placing questions about two proposed tax increases on the ballot, however, according to the Fort Collins Coloradoan. One would increase the city’s sales tax by a half-cent to fund maintenance of parks and recreation facilities, expansion of the city’s transit system and programs to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. The other would raise property taxes by 3 mills to pay for efforts to fund affordable-housing initiatives.

Yet to be decided is what to do about changing the ordinance that currently limits occupancy to no more than three unrelated individuals or to one family unit plus another person.