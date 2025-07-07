Old Town short-term rental rules capped

FORT COLLINS — Property owners in Fort Collins’ Old Town North neighborhood are now prohibited from transferring their non-primary short-term rental licenses upon the sale of their property.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the City Council also voted last week to remove non-primary short-term rentals from the neighborhood’s zoning district, a decision that allows existing non-primary short-term rental license holders to continue operating their rentals and renew their licenses when needed.

