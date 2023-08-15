Polis appoints Business Experiential Learning Commission members

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has named the members of Colorado’s Business Experiential Learning Commission, which, according to the governor’s office, “serves to integrate experiential learning opportunities into Colorado’s talent development network.”

The members of the commission are:

Susana Cordova, Colorado Commissioner of Education.

Eve Lieberman, executive director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

Lawrence Wagner, Spark Mindset, Colorado Springs.

Ken Glenn Haptonstall, Colorado River BOCES, Grand Junction.

Don Haddad, St. Vrain Valley School District, Longmont.

Binh Diep, Slalom Consulting, Highlands Ranch.

Karen Perham-Lippman, Jensen Hughes, Northglenn.

Wes Parham, Pinnacol Assurance, Denver.

Dharam Patel, The Patel Group LLC, Englewood.

Gerald Lee Arnold, Denver Pipefitters Local #208, Englewood.

“Industry-led collaboration is at the core of everything that we do at the BEL Commission. This outstanding slate of appointees will enhance our ability to advance quality work-based learning activities that benefit businesses, individuals, and our economy,” Colorado Department of Labor and Employment executive director Joe Barela said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to engaging with these members as the Commission works to remove barriers to experiential learning and create opportunities for all Colorado businesses and workers to prosper.”