July 31, 2023

SEER offloads Texas portfolio company

BizWest Staff

BROOMFIELD — Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Inc. (OTC: SENR), a Broomfield-based environmental company, has sold Texas-based affiliate Paragon Southwest Medical Waste.

“PSMW was initially founded in November 2017 and commissioned in February of 2018 as a joint venture between SEER’s, Paragon, and a group of Texas investors,” according to a SEER news release. 

The deal “was a stock transaction whereby PSMW will own a portion of the equity of the acquiring entity, Amlon Holdings LLC, a Delaware LLC,” the release said. “Amlon Holdings was valued at approximately $140 million at close and has or is acquiring several complementary assets in the hazardous waste, medical waste, and chemical waste industries, one of which is PSWM.”

