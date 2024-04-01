SEER informs SEC of late filing of annual report

BROOMFIELD — Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Inc. (OTC: SENR) will file its annual report late, the company informed the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

The company, “and its independent registered public accounting firm, require additional time to complete the audit of the Company’s consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board,” SEER said in the filing. “Our registered public accounting firm was unable to complete its audit procedures and complete its supporting documentation and render its opinion by March 29, 2023. The delays are a due (sic) to limited accounting and finance staff of the Company, and limited resources to maintain a reasonable payable with our auditors.”

SEER, which provides environmental, renewable fuels and industrial waste stream management services, said it expects the annual report to be filed within the 15-day extension period and “does not expect any changes to previously reported financial results.”